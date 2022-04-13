Wednesday, April 13, 2022

UPSON CO. OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION

 UPSON COUNTY

OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION

Elections Supervisor Chief Registrar

Pam W. Releford Kelly L. King

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF UPSON

Logic & Accuracy Testing

O.C.G.A. 21-2-379.25(c)

Notice is hereby given that the logic and accuracy testing and preparation of election voting equipment to be used in the May 24, 2022 General Primary Election will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022. Testing will continue from day to day until complete and members of the public are permitted to observe such testing, however the public shall not in any manner interfere with the preparation & testing of voting system components. Said testing and preparation will be conducted at 713 Andrews Drive Thomaston, GA

