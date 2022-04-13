UPSON CO. OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION

UPSON COUNTY
OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION
Elections Supervisor Chief Registrar
Pam W. Releford Kelly L. King
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF UPSON
Logic & Accuracy Testing
O.C.G.A. 21-2-379.25(c)
Notice is hereby given that the logic and accuracy testing and preparation of election voting equipment to be used in the May 24, 2022 General Primary Election will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022. Testing will continue from day to day until complete and members of the public are permitted to observe such testing, however the public shall not in any manner interfere with the preparation & testing of voting system components. Said testing and preparation will be conducted at 713 Andrews Drive Thomaston, GA
