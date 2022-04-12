UPSON COUNTY DESIGNATED AS “BROADBAND READY COMMUNITY”

The Upson County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that Upson County has been designated a “Broadband Ready Community” by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. This designation signifies that Upson County has taken actions to minimize obstacles to broadband infrastructure investment.
Local governments that have modified their comprehensive plan to include the advancement of the implementation of broadband services and have adopted a model ordinance are eligible to apply for a Broadband Ready Community Designation (O.C.G.A. §50-40-40).
Upson County recently revised their comprehensive plan to include details and language that illustrated the government’s intentions to focus on broadband accessibility. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has developed and approved the rules for the new element required for a community to include in their comprehensive plan. Those rules were communicated to Upson County’s government and the Three Rivers Regional Commission, and they worked to make sure the comprehensive plan included the updates prior to applying for a Broadband Ready Community Designation. The Broadband Model Ordinance was also developed to show evidence that steps have been taken to remove barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
Doug Currier, Director of the Upson County Building and Zoning Department, was integral in the revision of the comprehensive plan. He stated, “Anytime major state programs like this tie local infrastructure needs with funding opportunities, community planning and land use regulations, it is a recipe for success. Thank you to the Three Rivers Regional Commission staff for their help throughout the application process.”
Upson County’s receipt of the Broadband Ready Site Designation comes with many great advantages. Upson County will utilize this designation to promote the community to new businesses, educational platforms, healthcare facilities, government structures, and many other public services that will offer benefits to residents. The main goal is to encourage economic development and attract technology.
The designation comes shortly after Upson County was awarded over $4.4 million dollars for increasing broadband accessibility in the county, along with the formation of a partnership between Highline and Upson County to roll out the initial phases of broadband implementation in 2022.
“Establishing Upson County as a Broadband Ready Community Designation could not have happened at a better time. This designation aids in the recruitment of new industries, because not only do we have our Broadband Ready Community Designation, but we are implementing a project to deploy broadband throughout our county.” added Upson County Commissioner Benjamin Watson. “The recent grant award to fund the broadband project with our partners at Highline, will provide high speed internet options to all underserved areas of our county. Accessibility to high-speed internet for our constituents is a huge accomplishment that will span over the next two years as the project develops and lead to increased opportunities for education, work, entertainment, and so much more.”
Please visit www.upsoncountyga.org and follow Upson County Government on social media for more details regarding the Broadband Ready Community Designation and implementation of broadband accessibility.
