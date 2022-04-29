ROAD RAGE INCIDENT PIKE CO

Pike County Sheriff's deputies responded to a road rage incident this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. The victim called 911 reporting that an individual in another vehicle was acting aggressive towards them. During the 911 call the offender , Donald Banner , 32 years of age from Lithonia , discharged a firearm. 911 operators could hear the shot as it was fired and relayed this information to deputies. Within minutes the offender was located by deputies and taken into custody following a traffic stop on Highway 18 near Harrison Road.
Banner is currently in the Pike County jail charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Deputies did recover two handguns from the vehicle that Banner was operating.
