Child Porn In Barnesville

|Marty Kinard
On 4/13/2022, Marty Kinard was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Macon Georgia for the Production of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography. Marty Kinard will be turned over to federal authorities. Captain Al Moltrum provided testimony against Marty Kinard. On 6/6/2021 Marty Kinard was arrested and charged Sexual Exploitation of Children (Creation, distribution, and possession of child porn), Child Molestation, and Aggravated Child Molestation. The child molestation charges are still pending at state level, which cannot not be heard on a federal level.
Chief Craig Cooper states that the Barnesville Police Department with guidance from the local District Attorney's Office will seek the highest level of prosecution to any person who commits this magnitude of a crime.
No comments:
Post a Comment