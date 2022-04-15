Tidal Wave Announces 100th Location

Scott Blackstock, CEO of Tidal Wave, comments “It’s a momentous occasion for the Tidal Wave team as we celebrate our growth to 100 locations. We are so proud to offer employment opportunities here in Thomaston and across the nation. Our team members are offered long term leadership careers and take pride in providing excellence in customer service. ”
Tidal Wave is excited to reach 100 washes and is proud to be based right here in the great community of Thomaston.
About Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Tidal Wave Auto Spa has been washing cars since 2004 and is one of the fastest growing car wash chains in the United States. Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital in December of 2020 to further accelerate its rapid growth. Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $19 billion of committed capital. The Tidal Wave Auto Spa home office is headquartered in Thomaston which staffs and supports all Tidal Wave operations. For more information, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com.
