NEW PRINCIPAL U-L ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

At the Thursday, March 31, called board meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education approved Mrs. Nesha Campbell as Principal of Upson-Lee Elementary School, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. Mrs. Campbell currently serves as Assistant Principal at ULHS and is completing her third year at the school. She holds an Educational Specialist's Degree in Middle Grades Education from Columbus State University, a Master's in Reading Education from Georgia Southwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education from Fort Valley State University. Mrs. Campbell has worked in the Thomaston-Upson School System since 2004, serving as an ELA teacher at ULMS from 2004-2015 and an Instructional Coach, also at ULMS, from 2015-2019. She will take over the position of ULES Principal following the completion of the current school year. Congratulations to Mrs. Campbell! We wish her much success as she steps into this fundamental role within the Thomaston-Upson School System.
