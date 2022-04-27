PRESS RELEASE T-U SCHOOL SYSTEM

At the Tuesday, April 26, board meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education approved Mr. Wayne Puckett, Mrs. Angie Hausman, and Dr. Sharon Johnson as Assistant Principals of Upson-Lee High School, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. Mr. Puckett currently serves as Athletic Director at ULHS and is completing his 27th year working in the Thomaston-Upson School System. Mrs. Hausman currently serves as Special Education Lead Teacher and has worked the last nine years at ULHS. Dr. Johnson currently teaches at Shaw High School in Muscogee County where she has taught literature for the last five years. Congratulations to Mr. Puckett, Mrs. Hausman, and Dr. Johnson!
