MEMO FROM PIKE CO PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works has repairs for the cross drain culvert on Williamson/Zebulon Road between Highway 362 and Old Fayetteville Road near Dollar General scheduled for tomorrow April 20,2022 between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm. This will require the road to be closed for the repairs. We will be detouring traffic through Old Fayetteville Road. We will have signs and barricades indicating the detour at Highway 362 and also at Williamson/Zebulon Road. If you have any questions or concerns please let me know. Public Works should be able to complete this in one day.
