GORDON STATE NURSING RANKED IN TOP 10

Gordon State College RN to BSN program has ranked fourth in annual list of best Bachelor of Science in nursing programs in Georgia for 2022.
According to a nursing advocacy organization, RegisteredNursing.org, GSC has been recognized as one of the best in the state for its highly respected online RN to BSN articulation program that allows working RNs to earn their degree in less time. The organization highlighted the RN to BSN program at GSC for its accommodating eight-week course formats, three start-dates per year and its affordable tuition for Georgia residents.
