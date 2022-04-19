UPSON CO COURTHOUSE CUPOLA

Upson County Manager, Jason Tinsley and Facilities Director, Phil Ellerbee met with representatives from SRS Construction and Precision Planning, Inc. to complete the punch list walk through of the new cupola on the Upson County Courthouse this afternoon. This project was funded by voter approved 2011 SPLOST. The clock will be programmed within the next few days to reflect the correct time. We would like to thank everyone involved in this project, including Campbellsville Industries, Inc.
