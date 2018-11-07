UPSON NATIVE WILL BENTLEY TO TOP STATE POST

Mr. Will Bentley has agreed to become the President of the Georgia Agribusiness Council.. Will served as the Executive Vice President of the 5,500-member Georgia Cattlemen’s Association and the Georgia Beef Board. In these roles, he has been extremely active in local, state and federal policy formulation and advocacy, and has direct lobbying experience in our Capital. He is well known in Georgia by our Elected officials and within the Agribusiness community.
Bentley is originally from Thomaston, GA., where he and his family own and operate Bentley Farms. He is a Shorter College graduate with a major in business marketing and a minor in communications. Will serves on the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine Advisory Council. He is also a member of the UGA AgriAbility Board, the Macon Civic Club, the Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture Board, and is a member of Leadership Georgia class of 2017.
Will is married to Ember Bishop Bentley and the couple lives in Macon, GA with their dog, Gordon. The Bentley’s attend Vineville United Methodist Church.
No comments:
Post a Comment