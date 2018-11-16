TU SPORTS HALL OF FAME 2019

Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame
2019 Radio Inductee Profiles
The first member of the 2019 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is Danny Kelly. Kelly is a 1966 graduate of Yatesville High School where he was a member of the Yellow Jackets basketball team that won the 1965 Class C state championship. He has been a Georgia High School basketball official for 45 years and has also umpired high school baseball and softball. He has officiated region and state tournaments in basketball, baseball, and softball.
The second member of the 2019 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is Tommy Parks. Parks is a 1990 graduate of R.E. Lee Institute where he was a starter and major contributor in both football and baseball. He went on to play baseball at Wallace Junior College and Berry College. He was an All-Conference pitcher at Berry and later served as their pitching coach for one season. He was baseball coach at Andalusia High School in Alabama and Harris County High School. He also coached football at Manchester High School and Harris County. His teams won three region championships in baseball and two region titles in football. He was head football coach at Upson-Lee High School from 2014-16 and had a 21-11 record.
The third member of the 2019 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is Helen Middlebrooks Smith. Smith is a 1964 graduate of R.E. Lee Institute where she was a three-year starter for the Lady Rebels basketball team. She was a vital member of the Lee teams that won 59 straight games during the 1963 and 1964 seasons. She was named honorable-mention AAA All-State in 1963 and was selected as the Most Valuable Player on Lee’s 1963 State Championship team.
The fourth member of the 2019 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is Rick Rawlins. Rawlins is a 1972 graduate of R.E. Lee Institute where he was a four-year letterman and starter for the Rebel football team. He received the Most Promising Player Award in 1968 and was named Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 1971. He received honorable-mention on the 1971 AAA All-State team and played in the Georgia High School All-Star game in 1972. Rawlins then received a football scholarship to Georgia Tech where he was a starter in 1973 as a defensive nose guard.
The fifth member of the 2019 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is Ben Daniel. Daniel is a 1962 graduate of R.E. Lee Institute where he was a three-year starter on the Rebel football team. He received the Most Outstanding Lineman Award on the 1961 Lee team that finished 2nd in the state. He received honorable-mention on the 1961 AAA All-State team and played in the 1962 Georgia High School All-Star game. He received a football scholarship to The Citadel where he played for four years.
The team member of the 2019 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is the 1979 Upson High School boys’ basketball team. Coached by John Thrower, the Yellow Jackets had a season record of 27-4. Along the way they won the Troup Holiday Class and the Region 4AAA championship. Behind the scoring of Glenn Ferguson and Robert Caldwell, Upson went on to finish 2nd in the AAA state tournament, losing by one point in the state finals.
