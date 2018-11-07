LIFE IN PRISON FOR A SEXUAL BATTERY CONVICTION

BENJAMIN D. COKER
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
11/7/18
PRESS RELEASE
Yesterday, an Upson County Jury returned a verdict of guilty in the State vs. Marcus Slaton. Slaton was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Battery. The Honorable W. Fletcher Sams sentenced the defendant to Life in prison. The case was tried by Assistant District Attorney Mark Irvin and Chief Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder. Slaton was convicted of molesting an 8 year old child.
District Attorney Coker said of the verdict, “I would like to thank my Upson office, law enforcement, and the Crescent House for their testimony. I would also like to thank the jurors for believing this little girl. Yesterday, this child’s received justice. Together, we will continue to work diligently to keep the children of Upson County safe from those that seek to do them harm.”
No comments:
Post a Comment