Thursday, November 15, 2018
CAR BREAK-IN ARREST SPALDING COUNTY
During the latter part of October, Spalding deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicles that had been entered. The majority of these incidents were localized in the southern portion of the county. Spalding investigators were able to obtain video footage from a homeowner and post the footage on social media. Investigators were able to link a vehicle and a possible suspect to the events. A search warrant was obtained for a 2017 Nissan Altima that was placed at the scene. Multiple stolen items were recovered from the Nissan that were associated with reports in Pike and Spalding County. Griffin Police officers also recovered two stolen handguns that were reported stolen in earlier reported entering auto cases. The weapons are currently being processed for prints. The primary suspect in this case is 19 year old Domon Chrishone Kendrick. Kendrick has been charged with 9 counts of theft by receiving stolen property. Kendrick was arrested and posted bond on the initial 8 charges. An additional warrant was obtained for theft by receiving and he is being sought by Spalding deputies. Sheriff Darrell Dix stated “We would like to thank the Griffin Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for their timely assistance. Griffin PD officers actually recovered two of the weapons that were reported stolen. Pike County deputies were instrumental in assisting and worked with our investigators in discussing incidents in Pike County”. The investigation continues and additional arrests are possible.
