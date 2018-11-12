PIKE CO. S.O. ARRESTS THOMASTON MAN FOR SCAM

Investigators have arrested Justus Hughley , 22 years of age, for the charge of Computer Theft after a report of a fraudulent go fund me account that was accepting money on behalf of the family of Dylan Thomas. The investigation was lengthy as several subpoenas had to be served throughout the country to gather the needed information to identify the perpetrator. A bank account in Iowa was used by the suspect to attempt to transfer the money from go fund me to his personal account. Fortunately the transaction was reported as fraudulent and no money was received by Hughley. Computer IP addresses and banking information provided by the suspect to go fund me and a bank were used to locate the suspect in Upson County. He is currently in the Pike County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
