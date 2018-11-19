Monday, November 19, 2018
ARREST BY SPALDING S.O. FALSE STATEMENTS
On the morning of November 18, 2018, Spalding deputies responded to a report of a possible drive-by shooting. According to the victim, she was driving in the area of North 9th and Bleachery Street when an unknown person began firing at her vehicle. The victim further stated that she drove a short distance and abandoned her vehicle. She then ran to her Northside Drive residence and notified law enforcement. Deputies located her vehicle and discovered what appeared to be possible gunshot damage. Investigators and Crime Scene responded to interview the victim and process the scene. During the course of the interview, the victim admitted to allowing friend to drive her vehicle and lying about the circumstances of the incident. Investigators charged Hannah Amber Dawson with False Statements and Writings. She is being housed at the Spalding County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is being sought for questioning. No reported injuries were reported and surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified. The investigation is active and additional charges are possible.
