SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE FLETCHER SAMS RETIRING

FAYETTEVILLE — On Nov. 14, Griffin Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Fletcher Sams announced his retirement effective Jan. 31, 2026.
Sams previously served as the District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit and served as judge for the State Court of Fayette County. Since 2010, he has served as a Superior Court Judge for the Griffin Circuit.
"There comes a time when older judges should step aside and encourage younger blood to carry the torch," Sams wrote in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday. "I have reached that time.
"Please accept my resignation effective midnight, January 31, 2026. Your history of appointments in our circuit and across the state makes my decision more comfortable, knowing you will leave us in good hands."
