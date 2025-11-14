PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF THOMASTON FY 26 BUDGET

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF THOMASTON, GEORGIA
FISCAL YEAR 2026 (FY26) BUDGET REVIEW & ADOPTION
(January 1, 2026 – December 31, 2026)
PUBLIC HEARING ON FY2026 BUDGET: A Public Hearing on the FY2026 Budget
is scheduled for December 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the City County Meeting Room
located at 106 East Lee Street on the main floor. At this meeting, the Mayor and
City Council will receive comments about the Annual Operating Budget for the
City of Thomaston.
PROPOSED BUDGET AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW: The FY2026 Proposed Budget
will be available for public inspection during normal office hours at the City of
Thomaston Finance Department, 106 East Lee Street. Summary information on
the FY2026 Proposed Budget can also be found on the city’s web site
www.cityofthomaston.com.
BUDGET REVIEW: The Mayor and Council of the City of Thomaston are
scheduled to review the FY2026 Proposed Budget
Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9 am
Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7 pm
BUDGET ADOPTION: The Mayor and City Council of the City of Thomaston are
scheduled to adopt the FY2026 Budget at their regular monthly meeting on
December 16, 2025. The meeting will be held at 7 pm in the City County Meeting
Room at 106 East Lee Street on the main
