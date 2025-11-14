Friday, November 14, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF THOMASTON FY 26 BUDGET

 PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF THOMASTON, GEORGIA

FISCAL YEAR 2026 (FY26) BUDGET REVIEW & ADOPTION

(January 1, 2026 – December 31, 2026)

PUBLIC HEARING ON FY2026 BUDGET: A Public Hearing on the FY2026 Budget 

is scheduled for December 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the City County Meeting Room 

located at 106 East Lee Street on the main floor. At this meeting, the Mayor and 

City Council will receive comments about the Annual Operating Budget for the 

City of Thomaston. 

PROPOSED BUDGET AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW: The FY2026 Proposed Budget 

will be available for public inspection during normal office hours at the City of 

Thomaston Finance Department, 106 East Lee Street. Summary information on 

the FY2026 Proposed Budget can also be found on the city’s web site 

www.cityofthomaston.com.

BUDGET REVIEW: The Mayor and Council of the City of Thomaston are 

scheduled to review the FY2026 Proposed Budget 

Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9 am 

Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7 pm

BUDGET ADOPTION: The Mayor and City Council of the City of Thomaston are 

scheduled to adopt the FY2026 Budget at their regular monthly meeting on 

December 16, 2025. The meeting will be held at 7 pm in the City County Meeting 

Room at 106 East Lee Street on the main

