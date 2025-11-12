FATALITY IN A PIKE CO WRECK WED.

On Wednesday November 12, 2025 at approximately 6:38 a.m. Pike County deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 74 near Dripping Rock Road. Reports indicated a passenger car struck a tractor trailer head on.
Upon arrival the driver, Kaylee Harrison, 21, of Woodbury was found to be deceased.
The passenger in her vehicle, Dakota Anthony, 34, of Molena was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by Air Life.
The driver of the semi, Corwillieous McDowell, 45, of Jackson was taken to Upson Regional Medical Center. This collision is still uunder investigation.
