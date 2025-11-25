Tuesday, November 25, 2025

PIKE SO BUSTS NARCOTICS RING

 he Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Georgia Gang Task Force wrapped up a months long drug investigation today. The investigation centered on the distribution of narcotics from several residences in the Concord area. Four search warrants were executed in Pike County along with one in Upson County and one in Clayton County. Eight arrests have been made so far , with more expected. Quantities of narcotics , cash and guns have been seized during the execution of these warrants. 


A special thank you to the Georgia Bureau Of Investigation, Upson County Narcotics Task Force, Clayton County Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Department of Corrections for all of their work on this investigation.

The following people are currently in custody:

Poston, Jeffrey Bryan 

Age 62 

730 Hill St., Concord, GA 

1) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16 – 13– 32.3(A) 

2) Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act 16 – 13– 33

 

Smith, Nelson Tyrone

Age 50 

41 2nd St., Concord, GA

1) Felony use of communication and commission of a felony involving control substance 16 – 13– 32.3(A) 

2) Charge felony attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Control substance act 16 – 13– 33

 

Flemister, Ronnie Cornelius 

Age 43 

Williams Drive, Concord, GA

1) Felony use of communication and commission of a felony involving control substance 16 – 13– 32.2(A) 

2) Felony attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Control substance act 16 – 13– 33

 

Mays, Jamayain 

Age 24

58 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle, Zebulon, Georgia 

1) Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance,  OCGA 16-13-33

2) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16 – 13– 32.3(A) 

 

Williams, Fredrick 

Age 56

84 Belmont Park Drive, Newnan, GA

1) Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, OCGA 16-13-33

2) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16- 13- 32.3 

 

Andrews, Toccara Yvette

Age 43

801 Redland Drive, Jonesboro  

1) Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, methamphetamine, OCGA 16-13-33

 

Chasing, Christine 

Age 74

2391 Green Street, Concord, GA. 

1) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16- 13- 32.3 

 

Gates, Calvin L.

Age 60

219 Hillcrest Street, Concord, GA

1) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16-13-32.3

2) Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, OCGA 16-13-33


Additional charges are pending.



*  There will be a future press release on this event at the appropriate time and mug shots will be made available 



