PIKE SO BUSTS NARCOTICS RING

he Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Georgia Gang Task Force wrapped up a months long drug investigation today. The investigation centered on the distribution of narcotics from several residences in the Concord area. Four search warrants were executed in Pike County along with one in Upson County and one in Clayton County. Eight arrests have been made so far , with more expected. Quantities of narcotics , cash and guns have been seized during the execution of these warrants.
The following people are currently in custody:
Poston, Jeffrey Bryan
Age 62
730 Hill St., Concord, GA
1) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16 – 13– 32.3(A)
2) Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act 16 – 13– 33
Smith, Nelson Tyrone
Age 50
41 2nd St., Concord, GA
1) Felony use of communication and commission of a felony involving control substance 16 – 13– 32.3(A)
2) Charge felony attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Control substance act 16 – 13– 33
Flemister, Ronnie Cornelius
Age 43
Williams Drive, Concord, GA
1) Felony use of communication and commission of a felony involving control substance 16 – 13– 32.2(A)
2) Felony attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Control substance act 16 – 13– 33
Mays, Jamayain
Age 24
58 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle, Zebulon, Georgia
1) Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, OCGA 16-13-33
2) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16 – 13– 32.3(A)
Williams, Fredrick
Age 56
84 Belmont Park Drive, Newnan, GA
1) Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, OCGA 16-13-33
2) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16- 13- 32.3
Andrews, Toccara Yvette
Age 43
801 Redland Drive, Jonesboro
1) Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, methamphetamine, OCGA 16-13-33
Chasing, Christine
Age 74
2391 Green Street, Concord, GA.
1) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16- 13- 32.3
Gates, Calvin L.
Age 60
219 Hillcrest Street, Concord, GA
1) Felony use of communication during commission of a felony in involving controlled substance 16-13-32.3
2) Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, OCGA 16-13-33
Additional charges are pending.
* There will be a future press release on this event at the appropriate time and mug shots will be made available
