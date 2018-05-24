URMC CEO TRIPP PENN HAS RESIGNED

Tripp Penn is leaving his position as Chief Executive Officer of Upson Regional Medical Center. He tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors effective, May 23rd.
Under Tripp’s leadership over the past two years, Upson Regional Medical Center accomplished higher benchmarks in clinical and quality scores, higher patient satisfaction scores, recruited several providers to the community and developed the new SilverCare geriatric psychiatric inpatient program. Tripp was also involved with community interest organizations and a leader in the Georgia Hospital Association.
The Upson Regional Medical Center Board has engaged their management consulting company in placing an interim CEO to assure the change will be as seamless as possible.
Bill Hightower, Upson Regional Medical Center Board Chair expressed appreciation for Tripp’s many contributions for the success of the hospital. “We wish Tripp the very best as he moves on to other opportunities and appreciate all the good work he has done at Upson Regional Medical Center”. Mr. Hightower added, “The board’s focus is to secure a smooth transition and continue superior hospital leadership going forward.”
