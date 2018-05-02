UPDATE ON TYE FAGAN TO UGA

ATHENS, Ga. —- Tye Fagan, a two-time Georgia Class AAAA Player of the Year at Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, Ga., has signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Tom Crean announced on Wednesday.
Fagan, a 6-3, 170-pound, combo guard was named as the top player in Class AAAA in both 2017 and 2018 and first-team All-State by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after leading Upson-Lee’s Knights to back-to-back undefeated seasons and state championships. Upson-Lee finished the 2017-18 season riding a 63-game winning streak, the third-longest in state boys’ high school history.
“We are truly excited to be adding Tye Fagan and honored that he chose to be our first commitment as we embark on building our UGA basketball program,” Crean said. “Tye not only has numerous abilities to impact the game on both ends of the floor and the character and personality to make others around him better, but he also is a pure winner and achiever. He will help bring many, many qualities that we value at Georgia. Any time you can add a championship-winning player and person to your program, it’s great. But I can’t recall ever signing anyone that was 63-0. That’s unique.”
As a senior, Fagan averaged 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 assists for Upson-Lee, which finished 31-0. He scored in double figures in all 30 games played, with 25 20-point outings, six 30-point performances and nine double-doubles.
As a junior, Fagan averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.5 steals per game while leading the Knights to a perfect 32-0 finish and the first state championship in school history. He posted double-digit scoring outputs in 28 of 29 games played, with 17 20-point and three 30-point tallies.
Last month, Fagan was named second-team All-Georgia by USA Today, the organization’s all-classification, all-state boys’ basketball team. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 18 combo guard by 247sports.com.
Fagan is the third signee who will join the Bulldogs as a freshman next season. During the NCAA’s early signing period last November, Georgia signed Amanze Ngumezi, a 6-9, 235-pound, power forward from Johnson High School in Savannah and JoJo Toppin, a 6-6, 175-pound small forward from Norcross High.
