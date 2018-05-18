RECOGNITION FOR D.A. BEN COKER

Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ben Coker has been named one of Georgia's most influential district attorneys throughout the state in 2018.
The recognition was given in the May/June edition of James magazine, an Atlanta magazine that focuses on stories and issues of interest to leaders in Georgia government, business and opinion. The magazine's readership is made up mainly of leaders and decision-makers in government, business, politics, news, education and finance. The magazine, which is celebrating its 13th year of publication, targets leaders who impact major decisions on laws, regulations, purchasing, news, opinion and spending.
"It is certainly an honor to be listed amongst my peers as one of Georgia's most influential district attorneys," Coker said. "I am extremely proud to represent the citizens of the Griffin Judicial Circuit."
Coker was elected DA of the Griffin Judicial Circuit in 2016 and took office in 2017. He has prosecuted in the Griffin Judicial Circuit, comprised of Fayette, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties, for over a decade.
As a trial attorney, Coker has tried numerous cases before juries, resulting in approximately 20 life sentences and over 400 years in prison for the convicted defendants. Thousands of cases prosecuted by Coker have resulted in guilty pleas.
As an assistant district attorney, Coker personally handled hundreds of asset forfeitures, removing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the hands of criminals and distributing the funds to law enforcement and victims of crime.
No comments:
Post a Comment