BEHAVIOR GUIDELINES UL HIGH COMMENCEMENT MAY 25

Acceptable Behavior Guidelines
Upson-Lee High School Commencement Ceremony
As an invited guest to this private ceremony, the Upson-Lee High School Class of 2018 requests that you adhere to the following guidelines for acceptable behavior:
· During the presentation of diplomas, please do not applaud after each name is called. Family members may stand silently when your child’s name is called; there will be a time for applause after each row of names is called.
· No noisemakers allowed.
· No signs allowed.
· No yelling or verbal outbursts during the ceremony.
· Turn off all cell phones.
· No unauthorized personnel will be allowed on the field or track during the ceremony.
· No tripods please; still cameras and video cameras should be held in your seats. Professional photos will be available to all graduates at a later date.
· Children should be supervised at all times.
· There will be a time for celebration upon completion of the commencement ceremony.
· The ceremony will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. Please find your seat prior to this time and remain seated throughout the ceremony.
· NO reserved seating.
· No balloons.
· Please be courteous and remain seated until the end of the ceremony.
· Law enforcement officers have authority to issue citations to anyone violating disorderly conduct ordinance #62-10. The fine for this offense is $365.00 minimum.
