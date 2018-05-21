STATEMENT FROM UPSON CO. CHAIR NORMAN ALLEN

PRESS RELEASE FROM UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSION CHAIRMAN
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend and fellow commissioner Ralph Ellington.
Ralph has served the citizens of Upson County for many years, most recently as the District Three Commissioner where he has served for the past six years. As a long time business leader Ralph devoted much of his time to the Chamber of Commerce, serving two consecutive terms as the Board Chairman.
A true gentleman, whose contributions to the community will not soon be forgotten. I ask that we all lend our support to Becky and the entire family. I am sure our friend Ralph would want us to celebrate his life rather than mourn our loss. We will miss our dear friend as he was truly a kind and great man.
No comments:
Post a Comment