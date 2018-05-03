GBI PRESS RELEASE AUTOPSY OF JUDGE BILL JOHNSTON

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab on Thursday conducted an autopsy on Griffin City Court Judge Bill Johnston.
According to Nelly Miles, director of the GBI Office of Public Affairs, preliminary autopsy findings indicate Johnston’s death was noncriminal.
Miles said the Griffin Police Department initially requested GBI assistance in locating Johnston, who was first reported missing by his family.
According to the GBI, Johnston’s family reported he left his residence at approximately 6:20 p.m. April 30, stating he had a business meeting in Lamar County.
Johnston, age 53, was located May 1 in the back seat of his vehicle in the vicinity of Jewel Drive and Pearl Circle in Spalding County.
