STATEMENT FROM UPSON ELECTIONS CHAIR ROBERT HANEY

The Upson County Board of Elections in conjunction with the Board of Commissioners and the Upson County attorneys have been in communications with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office regarding the May 22nd General Primary Election and the passing of District 3 Commissioner Ralph Ellington. Based on the timing of Commissioner Ellington’s passing, the Secretary of State advises that the election in Upson County should proceed as planned. The Secretary of State’s attorneys will advise the county further based upon the outcome of the election.
Robert E. Haney
Chairman, Upson County Board of Elections
