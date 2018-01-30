UPDATE GANG SHOOTING IN THOMASTON

On January 25, 2018, Officers of the Thomaston Police Department were dispatched to Sixth Avenue in reference to a male subject with gunshot wounds. Upon officer’s arrival they located a male lying on the sidewalk between 525 and 521 Sixth Avenue. Officers identified the male as 17 year old Ectaviea Bryant from Rutledge, Georgia. Bryant stated he had been shot multiple times and gave a detailed description of the suspects that shot him and the vehicle in which they left. Officers observed injuries to the back of Bryant’s head, right bicep, right hand, upper right back and left buttocks. TPD Criminal Investigators were called to the scene to begin an investigation. Officers located the primary crime scene which was in the vacant lot across from A Street by the water tower. While processing both crime scenes officers observed a red SUV leaving the Willow Tree Apartments at a high rate of speed. The SUV matched the description given by Bryant so officers conducted a felony traffic stop. During the traffic stop Officers located five subjects inside the SUV all of which were detained for further investigation. The subjects were identified as Angelina GARCIA, 43 years of age from Conyers, Georgia, Quaneseia MASSENBERG, 18 years of age from Conyers, Georgia, Adrian PORTER, 22 years of age from Stone Mountain, Georgia, Jade BRADSHAW, 18 years of age from Thomaston, Georgia, and Gregory LAWSON 23 years of age from Thomaston, Georgia. During the investigation Officers located three firearms in the vehicle, a Taurus Judge .45 cal./410, a Ruger 22 caliber and a Smith and Wesson 9mm. The Taurus and Ruger were reported stolen out Newton County. A fourth handgun, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber, was found at the secondary crime scene which was also confirmed stolen out of Gwinnett County. After conducting multiple interviews with the subjects and witnesses it was determined that Bryant (the victim) was brought to Thomaston, Georgia by GARCIA, MASSENBERG and PORTER with the understanding that he would rob a drug dealer. Bryant was unaware that he was, in fact, the intended target of a gang related assassination attempt. While waiting at the water tower to conduct what he thought was going to be a robbery, Bryant was shot from behind by PORTER multiple times. Investigators also determined GARCIA, MASSENBERG, PORTER, LAWSON and the victim to be members of the Blood Gang. The victim was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital to be treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition. Investigators were informed the victim is expected to recover from the gun shots sustained during the incident. As result of the investigation the following arrest warrants have been obtained; GARCIA: Conspiracy to Commit a Crime “Murder”, Party to a Crime Aggravated Assault and Party to a Crime Aggravated Battery; MASSEBERG: Conspiracy to Commit a Crime “Murder”; PORTER: Conspiracy to Commit a Crime “Murder”, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery; LAWSON: Conspiracy to Commit a Crime “Murder”, Party to a Crime Aggravated Assault and Party to a Crime Aggravated Battery; BRADSHAW: Reckless Conduct. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed on all subjects for the participation in a criminal street gang and firearms charges. They are all currently being held at the Upson County jail.
“This crime was a violent criminal street gang act by Blood gang members from outside our community with ties to other gang members and or associates within our community. We are not taking this incident or any other gang related acts lightly and will be charging all the parties involved under the Georgia Gang Act which requires an additional 10 years sentencing in addition to all other sentencing received if convicted. Our detectives and officers have worked this case very aggressively and have done an excellent job in quickly apprehending all the parties, gathering evidence, and filing charges regarding this heinous crime. I have consulted with the DA, Ben Coker, along with Sheriff Kilgore, and we intend to work together to build the best possible case against these alleged gang members and any other potential gang members that would think about committing criminal gang acts in our community. These acts, not only unlawful but immoral and degrading to our community, will not be tolerated. Thomaston and Upson County, if we intend to keep our community safe we must be willing to be aware of and report criminal activity. When we stay silent we not only tolerate but accept negative, evil influence to dictate the future of our community. We encourage you to stand with us and help fight these gangs by not being afraid to speak up, be a witness, and say something when you see something.”
