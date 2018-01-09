LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER FROM D.A. COKER'S OFFICE

The Spalding County District Attorney’s Office prepared to try Johnny Johnson for the murder of Ms. Joanne Redding. Jury Selection concluded in the afternoon of January 8, 2018. After jury selection, the defendant entered a guilty plea to the charge of Malice Murder and was sentenced to Life in Prison. Assistant District Attorney Donna Gopaul was the lead prosecutor on the case, and Chief Assistant District Attorney, Marie Broder, was the second prosecutor for the State.
Johnson pled guilty to shooting the victim multiple times in a neighbor’s home. Ms. Redding’s cousin, daughter, and son spoke at the plea. The right side of the courtroom was full of family members.
“Ms. Joanne was a caring, loving woman who was loved very much by her family,” District Attorney Coker said. “She will be greatly missed. This resolution cannot bring her back, but we hope it will bring justice and a sense of peace. Domestic violence crimes, such as this one, destroy families. We will continue to zealously prosecute those violent offenders who commit such terrible crimes. I am proud of my office and law enforcement, and what they accomplished yesterday in court.”
