CHILD MOLESTATION VERDICT IN SPALDING COUNTY

BENJAMIN D. COKER
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
PRESS RELEASE
January 25, 2018
The Spalding County District Attorney’s Office presented the case of the State of Georgia vs. Campos Sotero Gonzales this week in front of a Spalding County jury. The Honorable Christopher Edwards presided over the case. The jury convicted Gonzales of two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Sexual Battery, four counts of Child Molestation, and Sexual Battery against a Child Under 16. Chief Judge Edwards sentenced the defendant to three consecutive sentences of life in prison followed by twenty years in prison. The defendant was convicted of forcing a 9-year-old child to perform multiple sexual acts with him over the course of two years. Assistant District Attorney Donna Gopaul tried the case along with Assistant District Attorney Morgan Kendrick.
ADA Gopaul said, “I am beyond proud of the victim in this case. She showed incredible strength and bravery. Thank you to Sgt. McKinney and the other law enforcement officers on the case for their hard work. This was a true team effort.” District Attorney Coker added, “today’s verdict of guilty on all counts and sentencing of Campos Gonzales to three consecutive life terms plus twenty years sends a strong message that the citizens of Spalding County will not tolerate those who prey on children. I am extremely proud of my staff and Assistant District Attorneys Donna Gopaul and Morgan Kendrick, as well as Sergeant Kelly McKinney with the Griffin Police Department and the staff with the Southern Crescent Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center. Their tireless efforts ensured that a child predator can never commit such heinous acts again. Most importantly, I am proud of the victim in this case who had the courage and strength to take the stand and face the monster who destroyed her innocence.
