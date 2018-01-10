UPSON COMMISSION CHAIRMAN ON CO MANAGERS RETIREMENT

During the Commissioners’ meeting on January 9th, 2018 the Board received a letter of resignation from our County Manager, Mr. Jim Wheeless. Following a brief discussion in executive session the Board voted to accept Mr. Wheeless’ letter announcing his retirement from his duties as the Upson’s County Manager effective immediately.
The reason for Mr. Wheeless’ retirement is to continue to focus on some challenging health related issues. Jim assumed the responsibilities as our county manager in December 2012 and has served admirably. We support Jim’s desire to focus on his recovery and wish him the very best in his retirement. We pray for his speedy recovery and look forward to his continued involvement in our community.
The Board Chairman will continue to provide the county’s executive functions and our County Clerk, Mrs. Jessica Jones, will continue to assist the Board with the day to day administration of the county.
The Board will immediately begin the process to fill the county manager position. The commissioners expect to fill this position in a timely manner while appreciating the importance of making sure we have the right person at the helm of our county government.
Norman Allen
