CITY OF THOMASTON SANITARY SEWER OVERFLOW

Public Notification Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System 112 Park Lane County: Upson
Date of Release: 1/22/2018, 4:32 pm
Contact Person: Brian Kelly
Phone: 706-646-8031
Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street
City: Thomaston
Zip: 30286
On January 22, 2018, An ESG employee noticed signs of a possible sewer leak. As part of our
investigation we walked the sewer line and discovered sewer leaking form a manhole due to a
line blockage. The leak was discovered at 4:32 pm and ceased at 6:02 pm when our crews
cleared the blockage. The leak was estimated at 20 gpm from the time it was discovered. There
was approximately 1,800 gallons of wastewater released. The sewage discharge reached a storm
water drainage line that flows into Dye Branch, a tributary to Potato Creek. We are
investigating the cause of the blockage.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been
treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any
questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons.
