CITY OF THOMASTON SANITARY SEWER OVERFLOW

Public Notification Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System 112 Park Lane County: Upson

Date of Release: 1/22/2018, 4:32 pm

Contact Person: Brian Kelly Phone: 706-646-8031 Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street City: Thomaston Zip: 30286

On January 22, 2018, An ESG employee noticed signs of a possible sewer leak. As part of our investigation we walked the sewer line and discovered sewer leaking form a manhole due to a line blockage. The leak was discovered at 4:32 pm and ceased at 6:02 pm when our crews cleared the blockage. The leak was estimated at 20 gpm from the time it was discovered. There was approximately 1,800 gallons of wastewater released. The sewage discharge reached a storm water drainage line that flows into Dye Branch, a tributary to Potato Creek. We are investigating the cause of the blockage.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons.
