UPSON CO BICENTENNIAL SCAVENGER HUNT BEGINS SATURDAY 6/21

Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt Begins Saturday
The Thomaston-Upson Bicentennial Committee, in conjunction with Thomaston-Upson Archives, is planning a six-week scavenger hunt, and all are invited to participate.
Follow the Facebook page (Thomaston-Upson County Bicentennial) or scan flyer QR code to find location clues, which will be posted each Saturday morning starting June 21.
The committee will release five location clues each Saturday for a total of six weeks. Locations may be anywhere across the county and are reasonably accessible for adults and children. Sites may be of historical or recreational significance.
Participants will look for a metal ammo-style box, as seen on the flyer. Inside each box will be an authentic 1943 Ritz Theatre ticket, inside of an envelope. Participants will bring the ticket to Thomaston-Upson Archives, 301 South Center Street, during public hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to redeem for a choice of either a bicentennial T-shirt or bicentennial “200” candle.
Redemption of the ticket also grants participants one entry in a grand prize basket, to be drawn at the end of the six-week period.
For any questions, please contact tubicentennial@gmail.com or call the Archives, 706-646-2437.
Additional Rules:
•Only one box may be redeemed per person.
•Take Ritz ticket only. Please DO NOT remove the boxes. They will be retrieved by organizers.
•Be mindful that some locations may be places of business. Organizers will not hide boxes inside of business. Please search outside only!
*Please note the Archives will be closed for holiday on July 4.
