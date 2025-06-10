NEWS FROM GORDON STATE

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – Six Gordon State College employees recently completed the University System of Georgia’s inaugural Great from the Middle (GFTM) leadership program, joining colleagues from across the state in a semester-long commitment to professional growth.
Participants from GSC, Columbus State University, Fort Valley State University, Georgia College & State University, and Middle Georgia State University took part in the program, which was designed for current and aspiring supervisors seeking to strengthen their leadership skills. The initiative was facilitated by the USG Leadership and Institutional Development Team and included a mix of in-person and virtual sessions focused on practical, mid-level management development.
Highlander Nation’s inaugural participants included Gratasha Banks, assistant director of housing residence life; Walter Bibbs, associate systems administrator; Prathibha Joshi-Beck, professor of economics; Amanda Maynard, manager of institutional research and effectiveness; Cindy McCard, procurement manager; and Kristy Riggs, assistant director of financial aid.
Throughout the four-session program, the cohort explored topics such as understanding personal leadership styles, building trust and offering feedback, communicating effectively, and empowering teams through motivation and decision-making.
“Participating in the GFTM Leadership Program was a rewarding experience,” Riggs said. “It provided a valuable opportunity to connect with peers from across the region and reflect on how we can help build a positive workplace culture on our campuses.”
As part of the program, each participant was matched with a dialogue partner from their campus to engage in monthly conversations about leadership and management. These informal discussions were designed to provide insight and perspective from more experienced campus leaders, with a focus on the topics covered in each session.
“I found the experience both helpful and eye-opening,” Riggs said. “Choosing someone outside of my department gave me a fresh perspective on leadership and how different areas of [GSC] approach challenges and decision-making.”
