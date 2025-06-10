AJC REPORTS ON GHSA TRANSFERS

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday morning, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is making bylaw changes to address student-athlete transferring in a big way.
Per the AJC's report, the GHSA is cracking down on student-athlete transferring within the state, with any athlete who transfer schools multiple times after the ninth grade will be ineligible for one year. The revised GHSA bylaw is expected to be approved next month.
What's also included in the bylaw is that all incoming transfers being required to prove that they are making a bonafide move, which would include the athlete's family providing copies of driver’s licenses, utility bills and lease agreements.
Of the 13 GHSA Board of Trustees that voted, the bylaw was passed by everyone except one member. The revision to GHSA bylaw 1.60 'SCHOOL SERVICE AREAS / TRANSFER / MIGRANT STUDENTS / MIGRATORY WAIVER', is spelled out below regarding proving a bonafide move.
1.62 A transfer student who has established eligibility at a former school in grades 9-12 shall be immediately eligible at the new school if:
a. The student moved simultaneously with the entire parental unit and all other persons he/she lived with at the former residence, and that residential unit moved into the service area of the new school with simultaneous enrollment of the student in the new school. This is known as a “bona fide move.” (NOTE: A move within the same service area does not constitute a bona fide move.)
1. The student may choose the public or private school serving that area.
2. It must be apparent that the parent(s) and all the persons residing with the student and the student have relinquished the residence in the former service area and have occupied a residence in the new service area.
3. The following factors, although not conclusive, may be evidence of relinquishment of the former residence: Selling the residence and vacating it; OR vacating the residence and listing it for sale at a fair market value; OR vacating the residence and leasing it to another (other than a relative) at fair market value; OR abandoning the residence and shutting off the unnecessary utilities. NOTE: When a family claims multiple residences, the residence for which they apply for a homestead exemption will be declared the primary residence provided the family spends the majority of their time at this residence.
4. The bona fide move is validated when the student’s family maintains the new residence for at least one calendar year. A return to the previous service area within that year renders the student to be a migrant student. All hardship appeal processes are available.
