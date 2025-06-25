DA MARIE BRODER ON FAYETTE CASE

On June 23, 2025, Kenneth Hardin entered a guilty plea to Felony Murder, Concealing the Death of Another, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Crime. The investigation began on August 21, 2024, when the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received information from the defendant’s father that Hardin had confessed to killing his wife, Carrie Hardin, before fleeing the state. Investigators were able to track Hardin’s car to Louisiana where he was taken into custody. When interviewed, Hardin confessed to shooting his wife, then burning her body before burying her remains in the backyard of their Fayetteville home. According to the defendant, his wife had spoken of leaving him. Officers were able to recover the victim’s remains behind the Merlin Court home, and an autopsy revealed she had been shot nine times before her body was burned.
Upon his guilty plea, the defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Rhonda B. Kreuziger to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus five years. The investigation was led by Sergeant Taweyla Wilson of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Daniel A. Hiatt. “While nothing can bring Carrie Hardin back to her sons, I am proud of the efforts by law enforcement and my office to bring some measure of justice to her family and dignity to her legacy,” said District Attorney Marie Broder.
