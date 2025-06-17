U-L HIGH NJROTC NEWS

On June 8th – 15th, Upson-Lee NJROTC cadets participated at the NJROTC Area’s 8,9, and 10 – sponsored Leadership Academy. The training was held on the campus of the historic Riverside Preparatory Academy in Gainesville, Georgia.
Upson-Lee NJROTC cadets received more than 60 training hours with topics including psychology of leadership, military drill, being physically fit, the importance of STEM, and much more. The young Knights trained alongside nearly 300 fellow NJROTC cadets who represented newly configured Area’s 8, 9, and 10 high schools in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia.
Upson-Lee’s Company Commanding Officer Cadet Lieutenant Commander Keelyn Quiller returned to Leadership Academy for a second year as a Cadre (specialty trainer) to a designated platoon. The cadets were accompanied by Naval Science Instructor Chief Petty Officer Anthony Kendall, who assisted in the training as a Platoon Advisor. This valued training can be seen as an investment in the schools NJROTC program and will aid tremendously in continued productivity and professionalism.
Pictured left to right: Cadet Miles Self, Cadet Jeremy Demand, Cadet Kenya Montfort, Cadet Kenya Worthy, Cadet Commanding Officer Keelyn Quiller, and CPO Anthony Kendall.
