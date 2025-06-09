The FY2026 proposed all funds budget is $81.1 million in expenditures with estimated revenue of $72.1 million. Last year's all funds budget was $82.5 million total expenditures with $69.6 million in revenue. FY 2026 General Fund expenditures total a proposed $55.1M, an increase of $2.7M or 5.25% over the FY2025 budget. The major increase in the general fund expenditures is not due to salary increases (up $435K) but is due to state-mandated employer contribution increases (up $1.8 million). (With a state-mandated 7.1% increase in the employer state health insurance premium for certified employees and a 35.9% increase for classified employees, health insurance benefits are increasing a total of $1.8M or 21.42% from FY2025 totals.) Let me know if you need anything else.
Monday, June 9, 2025
THOMASTON-UPSON BOE PUBLIC HEARING ON BUDGET JUNE 10 6PM.
Thanks!
Karen
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FY2026 BUDGET
The Thomaston - Upson County Board of Education will hold two public comment sessions for the proposed FY2026 budget. Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 6:00 PM, and Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 7:30 AM. Both meetings will be held at the Thomaston–Upson Board of Education, 205 Civic Center Drive, Thomaston, GA 30286. The purpose of these meetings is to provide an opportunity for public input on the proposed budget. The proposed budget will be available for public review on the district’s website at www.upson.k12.ga.us or at the office at the above address during operating hours. The Thomaston – Upson Board of Education is scheduled to adopt the final budget at the Tuesday, June 24, 2025, called board meeting at 7:30 AM.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:05 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment