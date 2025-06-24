T-U BOE CALLED MEETING 6/24/25

At this morning's 7:30 AM Board of Education meeting, the board unanimously approved the FY26 budget. Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico addressed the board regarding the district’s recent research into the legal feasibility of providing a homestead rebate to taxpayers. It was determined that this option is not permissible at this time. While the rebate is not a viable path forward, board members emphasized that the approval of the FY2026 budget does not mark the end of their commitment to providing an option to ease the tax burden on Upson County homeowners. The board made it clear that, moving forward, they will continue to explore alternative forms of taxpayer relief.
No comments:
Post a Comment