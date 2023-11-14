Upson-Lee Middle School students in Georgia’s REACH Scholarship Program

On Friday, November 10, five Upson-Lee Middle School students and their families participated in a signing ceremony signifying their commitment to meet or exceed the rigorous requirements outlined in Georgia’s REACH Scholarship Program. REACH Georgia’s mission is to ensure that Georgia’s academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college, and achieve postsecondary success. Throughout 4 years of high school, REACH Scholars must maintain a 2.5 HOPE Calculated GPA and maintain good behavior and good attendance. Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship to be used at a HOPE-eligible University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or private postsecondary institution. Congratulations to the 2023-24 Thomaston-Upson REACH Scholars: Daisy Molina, Catherine Portwood, Madelynn Taylor, Baleigh Wesley, and Kylee Williams. The ULMS REACH Scholar Program is coordinated by Mrs. Ashley Price, ULMS Counselor. Presenting students with their symbolic checks were TU Board of Education members Mrs. Angeline McGill and Mr. Scott Roberts and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Larry Derico.
