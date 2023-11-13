UPSON CO SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

Sex Offender Registration
In Upson County there are 141 individuals required by Georgia State law to register as sex offenders. 23 of those are currently incarcerated. This leaves 118 sex offenders who are mandated to register with the Upson County Sheriff’s Office annually. Georgia law requires registered sex offenders to report their address, place of employment, vehicle driven and other pertinent information to the Sheriff’s Office of the county in which they reside each year or 72 hours prior to relocating. We verify this information at the time of their initial registration and again each year on their date of their subsequent registration. We also spot check for verification throughout the year.
Between late October and early November we conducted a verification investigation and confirmed that 117 of Upson’s offenders are in compliance with state law. We have one case under review and expect resolution in the coming days.
It is our desire to keep all of Upson safe. You may visit the sex offender list for Upson County at https://www.upsoncountyga.org/464/Office-of-the-Sheriff
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
November 13, 2023
