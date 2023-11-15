TPD CHIEF MIKE RICHARDSON PRESENTED THE CHAMBER'S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

I have the privilege of presenting this year’s Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s recipient has lived in the Thomaston–Upson County community since he was 2 years old. He met his wife, of 53 years, while attending grade school and they have three children, who are married with families that all live, work and own businesses in Thomaston–Upson County. Over the last 50 years, he has started, owned and operated 8 businesses in the local community, many of which have been members of the Chamber of Commerce and still are. Some include:
SouthTel Communications – provides phone services to local and surrounding business throughout the State. Now owned and operated by his son Steven.
Thomaston Toll – first company to sell discounted long-distance phone service in Thomaston-Upson County
South Electric – which provided electrical instillation on many residential properties and local business with in the community.
SOS Water Systems – serving over 600 residents in Thomaston-Upson County.
AS Rental – Providing and servicing, at one time, over 70 residential properties in the community.
Fantastic Sam’s (Now Hair Trends and current Chamber member) – first hair salon franchise in Thomaston-Upson County.
Most notable and widely recognized business is SSS Farms (current Chamber member) – operated with his son, Marcus South:
· Largest Cattle Operation in Upson County – produces of 225 calves per year.
· Largest poultry operation in Upson County.
· Only farm in Upson County with a pivot irrigation system.
· Only U-pick strawberry farm in the county, should be noted that they have AMAZING strawberry ice-cream too.
· Produces bailage that has won State awards for the quality of the bailage.
He was recognized and awarded “Georgia Cattlemen Producer of the Year” along with his son Marcus in 2016.
Beside his many business adventures this years recipient has been involved in various civic and faith based organizations in our community
· He was an active member of the Thomaston Church of God for nearly 50 years where he served as the Chairman of the Building Committee.
· He has been and still is an active member of the Thomaston-Upson Kiwanis International for over 20+ years.
· He is currently a member and attends 1st Baptist Church in Thomaston where he has served on the Deacon Board and has been a member of the Church maintenance team.
· He is a member of the Upson County Georgia Farm Bureau and serves on the Farm Bureau Board.
· He has served as a County Commissioner.
This year’s recipient has lived and served the Thomaston-Upson County community for 70 years of his life. Throughout this time, he has in one way or more contributed to the success of our community through economic growth, providing jobs, providing housing, and by serving in various roles in civic and faith-based organizations in Thomaston and Upson County. Additionally, he is a man of faith, integrity and service that is performed with genuine compassion and love for his family and his community.
On a personal note, I have known and been personal friends with this year’s recipient and his family for nearly 27 years. In 1998 he kept me employed after a short an unsuccessful career selling insurance. I’m sure he missed me as an expert painter but I decided to move on to a career in Law Enforcement.
It gives me great honor to announce this year’s Chamber of Commerce Life Time Achievement Award recipient, my good friend, Mr. Anthony South.
