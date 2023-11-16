Upson-Lee sophomore quarterback Nicholas “Niko” Wells is Georgia High School Football Daily's Round 1 Player of the Week. The award was presented by Ted Langford, Marketing Director for GHSF Daily, on Wednesday, November 15, at the high school. With more than 400 high schools and thousands of players in the state, GHSF Daily editors review hours and hours of footage each week, searching for that stand-out player. For Round 1 of the playoffs, Langford said there were worthy contenders from Dalton High School, Statesboro High School, Benedictine, and Carrollton High School, but, in all conversations, one name continued to rise to the top, and that was Upson-Lee sophomore quarterback Niko Wells. According to Langford, it is very rare for a sophomore to receive this award and he believes this is the first time ever that a sophomore quarterback has received the GHSF Daily state player of the week award. In addition to Wells, Langford recognized a number of key UL players who contributed to Friday night's win over Savannah Country Day. When Wells spoke, he first thanked God for his talents and abilities and then stated that he could not do what he has to do as the quarterback without a great offensive line and key players in the right positions, all doing their jobs.
