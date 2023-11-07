TIX INFO FOR U-L PLAYOFF GAME

Important information for Friday Night's UL Knights Football Game - Round 1 of the State Playoffs:
* There will be no cash ticket sales at the gates.
* Only GoFan tickets will be accepted. Tickets should be purchased online. One of the tables at the
main gate will allow for credit card ticket sales.
* No passes will be accepted for GHSA playoff games other than GHSA Coaches and Officials Passes. No Silver Card Passes, no GOAL Card Passes, no TU Employee ID Passes.
* Parking passes behind the home side will still be honored, but everyone in the car must have a GoFan ticket.
* Ticket prices for Round 1 are $8.00 per ticket.
Please see the link below for GoFan tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1217287?schoolId=GA5360
