Tuesday, November 7, 2023

TIX INFO FOR U-L PLAYOFF GAME

 Important information for Friday Night's UL Knights Football Game - Round 1 of the State Playoffs:

*  There will be no cash ticket sales at the gates.
*  Only GoFan tickets will be accepted. Tickets should be purchased online. One of the tables at the                                  
    main gate will allow for credit card ticket sales.
*  No passes will be accepted for GHSA playoff games other than GHSA Coaches and Officials Passes. No Silver Card Passes, no GOAL Card Passes, no TU Employee ID Passes.
*  Parking passes behind the home side will still be honored, but everyone in the car must have a GoFan ticket.
*  Ticket prices for Round 1 are $8.00 per ticket.
Please see the link below for GoFan tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1217287?schoolId=GA5360
