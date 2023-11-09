Congratulations to Upson-Lee High School senior Jackson Blakely who signed today to play baseball at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). Blakely will be trading in his UL Knights uniform for the blue and gold of GA Tech's RamblinWreck baseball following his graduation from Upson-Lee High School in May 2024. According to ULHS Head Baseball Coach Eddie Peyton, in his past two seasons at UL, Blakely has pitched 111 innings with a 0.964 ERA with 214 strike outs. He also had 74 hits, 23 doubles, 4 homers, and 3 triples. He was awarded First Team All-Region his freshman and sophomore years as well as Region Player of the Year his junior year, while maintaining an impressive 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Upson-Lee High School senior Jackson Blakely Signed to play baseball at Georgia Tech!
Congratulations to Upson-Lee High School senior Jackson Blakely who signed today to play baseball at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). Blakely will be trading in his UL Knights uniform for the blue and gold of GA Tech's RamblinWreck baseball following his graduation from Upson-Lee High School in May 2024. According to ULHS Head Baseball Coach Eddie Peyton, in his past two seasons at UL, Blakely has pitched 111 innings with a 0.964 ERA with 214 strike outs. He also had 74 hits, 23 doubles, 4 homers, and 3 triples. He was awarded First Team All-Region his freshman and sophomore years as well as Region Player of the Year his junior year, while maintaining an impressive 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
