Thomaston Kiwanis Club honors Mr. Lynwood Pressley

The Thomaston Kiwanis Club honored Mr. Lynwood Pressley during this week’s meeting.
Lynwood has been a Kiwanian for almost 44 years. He was employed by Thomaston Mills for 45 years, where he quickly became an integral part of daily operations. He served as Thomaston Kiwanis Club President from 1983-1984 and District Lt. Governor a few years later.
Lynwood has been an active member of First Baptist Church in Thomaston for 54 years. We were happy to welcome four generations of the Pressley family to our meeting yesterday.
Thank you to Lynwood for his many years of selfless service to both our community and our club!
