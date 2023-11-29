JOINT STATEMENT FROM CAMP AND KNIGHT ON NEW DISTRICT MAP

Statements from Reps. Beth Camp and David Knight on Proposed Remedial House Districts and Map
ATLANTA – State Representatives Beth Camp (R-Concord) and David Knight (R-Griffin) today released the following joint statement:
“The chairman of the Georgia House Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee released a proposed House map today in accordance with a federal judge’s court order requiring the legislature to draw a remedial map with five additional majority minority districts. While we do not agree with the ruling and an appeal to a high court has been filed, the Georgia General Assembly must take action to comply with the deadline to complete the maps or the maps will be drawn by the court. As a result of complying with the order, a new District 135 has been created, pairing Representatives Beth Camp and David Knight as incumbents for the 2024 election cycle. Both representatives are committed to representing their constituents at the highest level possible and look forward to the upcoming 2024 session.”
“I have the utmost respect for Representative Knight and appreciate our working relationship,” added Rep. Camp. “This is an unfortunate situation, but I have faith that the best interests of all citizens of Lamar, Pike and Spalding will be served. It is my honor to represent my constituents.”
“I am saddened by the outcome of the new map which places me, along with my friend and trusted colleague Representative Beth Camp, together in the new District 135,” added Rep. Knight. “No matter the future outcome of elections, I know the constituents of Spalding, Pike, and Lamar will be well represented.”
Representative Beth Camp represents the citizens of District 135, which includes portions of Lamar, Pike and Upson counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves as Chairman of the Intragovernmental Coordination Committee. She also serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications, Juvenile Justice, State Planning & Community Affairs and Ways & Means committees.
Representative David Knight represents the citizens of District 134, which includes portions of Lamar, Monroe and Spalding counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 and currently serves as Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education. He also serves on the Banks & Banking, Game, Fish & Parks, Health, Higher Education, Rules, Small Business Development and Ways & Means committees.
