PIKE CO TIMES . COM REPORTS NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

ZEBULON - The Pike County Board of Education named Mr. Shane Williamson as the finalist for the Superintendent position at their meeting last night. Mr. Williamson currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools in Hawkinsville, GA.
The Board plans to hold their final vote on Mr. Williamson at their regularly scheduled meeting on December 12, 2023. Upon approval, he will begin his new role on January 1, 2024.
Here is Mr. Williamson's letter to the community:
"I am honored and elated that the Board of Education has selected me as the next Superintendent of Pike County Schools. My desire to contribute to the outstanding legacy of this school system begins today. Pike County Schools have a rich tradition of excellence in fostering positive relationships with students, educators, parents, and the community. As Superintendent, I am committed to maintaining the tradition of superior schools and enhancing the opportunities for growth. I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Education and enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead Pike County Schools. Together, we will continue to provide an exceptional learning environment for our students and uphold our core value of developing creative problem solvers in Pike County Schools.
