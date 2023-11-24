Murder Suspect Shot After Returning To Scene of The Crime

|Dustin Allen Phillips
Deputies say Dustin Allen Phillips, who was wanted for killing a woman at 150 Halo Trace on Tuesday, came back to the house late Wednesday night.
Moments after deputies arrived, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office says Phillips shot at them. They returned fire.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Officials say Phillips had an active warrant out for his arrest for felony murder.
|Venessa Phillips
Family members have identified the murder victim as Venessa Phillips.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a full report on what happened would be released on Thursday.
No comments:
Post a Comment