Thomaston Man One of Four Georgia men arrested on exploitation charges by GBI

Over the past month, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit has arrested four men from Georgia counties on exploitation charges, according to agency releases.
The first arrest took place on October 23, 2023, following an investigation into the online activity of a 37-year-old man as part of Operation Sneaky Peach. The suspect, Windford Griffin, initially lived in Thomaston, Upson County, but later relocated to Hinesville in Liberty County during the investigation. After a search warrant was executed at Griffin's home, he was arrested on ten counts of sexual exploitation of children and booked into the Liberty County Jail before being transported to the Upson County Jail.
Operation Sneaky Peach is a statewide, multi-jurisdictional operation targeting users involved in the possession and trading of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
On November 3, 18-year-old Marquavius Curtis was arrested by the United States Army Criminal Investigative Division at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, after the GBI CEACC issued warrants for him on two counts of sexual exploitation of children. An investigation into Curtis' online activity was initiated following a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Gerald Glen Fleming, a 74-year-old Oconee man, faces ten counts of charges after investigators found evidence of his possession and distribution of sexual abuse material during a search of his home. The investigation, prompted by a Cyber Tipline Report from the NCMEC, led to the search of Fleming's Oconee home on November 7.
Simultaneously, in Banks County, 22-year-old Damion Jackson McCluskey was charged and arrested on November 7 by the CEACC after a tip from the NCMEC. An investigation into McCluskey's online activity resulted in the discovery of evidence confirming his possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
All investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.
Several agencies, including the U.S. Army CID, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomaston Police Department, and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with each arrest and search.
|McCluskey, Fleming, and Griffin Not pictured: CurtisPhoto byBanks County Sheriff's Office, Oconee Sheriff's Office and Liberty County Sheriff's Office
